Merchantrade partners Indonesia’s Bank Jatim to enable cross-border remittance payout

PETALING JAYA: Merchantrade Asia Sdn Bhd has partnered PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Jawa Timur Tbk (Bank Jatim), the largest regional bank in East Java, Indonesia in a move that will boost remittance payout service access to Indonesia for its customers in Malaysia.

Bank Jatim’s first international partnership with Merchantrade, launched in conjunction with Bank Jatim’s 61st anniversary, is aimed at enabling customers in Malaysia to enjoy more secure and convenience of sending money back home to their loved ones in Indonesia.

Merchantrade founder and managing director Ramasamy K Veeran said working with Bank Jatim signifies its commitment to drive financial inclusion by making cross-border remittance easy especially for workers who originate from East Java working in Malaysia.

“Through the partnership, Bank Jatim is able to tap our extensive infrastructure including huge branch networks all over Malaysia, providing high accessibility to Indonesian migrants seeking to transfer money abroad using the JConnect Remittance service,” he said in a statement today.

Ramasamy said Merchantrade looks forward to more partnerships in Indonesia and other countries in the world with a strong focus on increasing access and convenience in remittance payments as the company solidifies its position as the largest money services business in Malaysia.