PETALING JAYA: Merge Energy Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary Mewah Kota Sdn Bhd has been awarded a RM26 million contract from Pengurusan Aset Air Berhad (PAAB) for the proposed development of Langat 2 water treatment plant and water reticulation.

According to the group’s filing with Bursa Malaysia, the contract is for mild steel pipe connection and installation work to the existing system. It runs for a duration of 12 months with a completion date of July 23, 2020.

Merge Energy expects the contract to contribute positively to the group’s earnings and net asset for the financial year ending March 31, 2020.