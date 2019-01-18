Mesiniaga bags RM1.9b Xiddig job

PETALING JAYA: Mesiniaga Bhd has accepted a RM1.9 billion contract from Xiddig Cellular Communications Sdn Bhd for the commissioning of the core, metro distribution and access network with related support systems for the EM-IIG project.

The contract is effective today and ends on March 31, 2020.

The proposed transaction is expected to contribute positively to the company’s earnings and net assets over the contract period. It is also expected to have a positive effect on the earnings per share and gearing.

“The risks relate mainly to meeting deadlines imposed by the customer and meeting the terms of the service level commitments. The company has however taken the necessary steps to mitigate the risks,“ it said.