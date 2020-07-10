Mesiniaga bags RM10.6m NRD contract

PETALING JAYA: Mesiniaga Bhd today accepted a RM10.60 million contract award issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs for the comprehensive maintenance services of hardware and software of branches systems at the National Registration Department.

The contract will commence on July 1, 2020 and is expected to complete by June 30, 2023.

“The proposed transaction will have positive effect on the company’s net assets for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2020. It is also expected to contribute positively to the company’s earnings over the period of the contract,” Mesiniaga said in a stock exchange filing.