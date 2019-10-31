Mesiniaga bags RM261m MoF contract

PETALING JAYA: Mesiniaga Bhd has received a letter of award from the Finance Ministry worth RM261.26 million.

The group told Bursa Malaysia it is required to plan, design, supply, deliver, install, configure, test and commission, implement, monitor and maintain the infrastructure hardware and software of the integrated financial and accounting management system of the Federal Government and the support system at the new infrastructure of the Accountant General’s Department of Malaysia.

The group will also be responsible for the installation, migration testing and commissioning of the systems. The contract commences today and is expected to be completed on April 30, 2025.

“The supply and implementation period will take 10 months from Nov 1, 2019 to Aug 31, 2020, while the hardware warranty period will be from May 1, 2020 until April 30, 2025,” Mesiniaga said.