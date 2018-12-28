Mesiniaga bags RM27.4m job

PETALING JAYA: Mesiniaga Bhd today bagged a RM27.40 million contract from Xiddig Cellular Communications Sdn Bhd to commence the delivery of the lab equipment and site readiness preparation for the EM-IIG project service testing/verification.

The contract is to be completed within four months.

Mesiniaga said the proposed transaction is expected to contribute positively to the company’s earnings over the period of the contract and will have a positive effect on the earnings per share.

The contract however is not likely to have an effect on the dividend policy, gearing, share capital and the substantial shareholders’ shareholdings of the company for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2018.