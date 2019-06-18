Mestron jumps to a high of 21 sen on market debut

KUALA LUMPUR: Mestron Holdings Bhd rose to a high of 21 sen this morning following its debut on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia, a 31% jump from its offer price of 16 sen.

At 11.36am, Mestron was trading at 18 sen with 281.14 million shares changing hands. It was also the top active counter on the bourse.

The steel pole maker expects to raise RM25.28 million through its proposed listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia.

The company plans to use RM13 million (51.4%) raised from the initial public offering to expand its main manufacturing facility and acquire more manufacturing machineries and equipment for future business growth.