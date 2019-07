PETALING JAYA: Mestron Holdings Bhd today entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Platinum Core Solutions Sdn Bhd (PCS) to explore a joint venture arrangement in providing centralised system for base band unit (BBU) that convert cellular baseband signals into radio frequency signals to licensed network service providers in Malaysia.

Mestron Engineering is involved in the manufacturing of steel poles as well as trading of outdoor lighting products, while PCS is engaged in the provision of telecommunication engineering and consultancy services. PCS is also a licensed network services and network facilities provider.

The centralised BBU system is developed by PCS as a network solution to boost internet speed. It is a carrier neutral network solution for all mobile network operators and is managed centrally at a centralised facility hosted by PCS with the necessary service infrastructure.

The implementation of centralised BBU system will entail the replacement of existing telecommunication towers and monopoles with new multifunctional poles (smart pole) that are able to support street lighting application, broadband transmission (4G and 5G), surveillance cameras and wireless network components (public Wifi).

“The MoU provides the company with an opportunity to expand its foothold in the telecommunication infrastructure business by participating in the centralised BBU system project,” Mestron said.