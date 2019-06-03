Metronic lodges police report over alleged unauthorised transfer of property ownership

PETALING JAYA: Metronic Global Bhd has lodged a police report on investigation against former advisor Tan Ew Chew and former director Tan Kian Hong over the alleged unauthorised transfer of property ownership, which led to the company suffering a loss of more than RM15.7 million.

Metronic had in 2003 via its wholly owned subsidiary Metronic Microsystem (Beijing) Co Ltd acquired a unit of office in Beijing, China for RM4 million. The current valuation price of the property is at RM15.7 million.

Metronic alleged that during the controlling time under Ew Chew and Kian Hong in July 2016, the ownership of the office unit had been transferred to a third party without consent and/or board resolution from the company.

“Once the above made aware to the new board of directors in 2017, the board of directors requested lawyer in China to investigate on the above and found that the said office has been transferred to third party with the name of Shouguang Yaoweiping in China. Subsequently in October 2018, the Court from China via documents issued, confirmed the said transfer of property to Shouguang.”

Ew Chew served as Metronic advisor from January 1, 2013 to May 16, 2017, while Kian Hong was Metronic director from February 8, 2013 to April 10, 2017.



Kian Hong is the son of Ew Chew.

Metronic said the company is seeking legal advice and further announcement will be made accordingly.