PETALING JAYA: MITC Engineering Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned unit of MGB Bhd, has been awarded a RM53 million contract for the development of a flyover in Bandar Saujana Putra, by Strength Square (M) Sdn Bhd, on behalf of Seribu Baiduri Sdn Bhd.

Construction will start in October this year, and is expected to be completed in September 2021.

“The contract will have no effect on the issued share capital of the company but it is expected to contribute positively to the earnings and net assets per share of the company and the group over the duration of the contract,” said MGB in a filing with Bursa Malaysia.

With the contract in hand, the group’s current outstanding order book is approximately RM1.57 billion.