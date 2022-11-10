MHB awarded EPC contract for Rosmari-Marjoram project

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Bhd (MHB) wholly owned subsidiary Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Sdn Bhd (MMHE) has secured a contract from Sarawak Shell Bhd (SSB) to undertake the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services of the offshore platform for the Rosmari-Marjoram gas project, off the coast of Sarawak, offshore Malaysia.

The platform will comprise of a topside, a four-legged jacket and piles. Upon completion, the platform will be installed in a water depth of 140 metres (m) within SK318 area, off the coast of Bintulu, Sarawak.

This unmanned platform will be primarily powered by renewable energy where it will utilise power from solar panels. With a design life of 20 years, it will cater for up to 800 million standard cubic feet of gas per day with start-up targeted in 2026 supplying natural gas to the Petronas LNG Complex in Bintulu, Sarawak.

The Rosmari-Marjoram gas project is currently undertaken by SSB (Operator of the SK318 Block) and Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd.

MHB managing director and CEO Pandai Othman said this project award is not just another achievement for its record books but also signifies its strong and lasting partnership with SSB in many years to come.

“With the announcement of final investment decision by SSB for the project on Sept 5, 2022, followed by the award of this contract to MHB also indicates the beginning of the revitalisation of the oil and gas industry in Malaysia that has long been impeded due to the pandemic and economic slowdown causing oil and gas developers to be more cautious in its capex spending for new developments.

“This project is aligned with our commitment in providing cleaner energy solutions through the utilisation of renewable energy to power the platform.”