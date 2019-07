PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Bhd (MHB) has been awarded a contract for the Kasawari Gas Development project.

MHB told Bursa Malaysia that its wholly owned subsidiary Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Sdn Bhd had received the contract from Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd to undertake the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) works for the Kasawari project.

The EPCIC contract includes the construction of 47,000 tonnes of central processing platform (CPP), 8,600 tonnes of wellhead platform (WHP) and a flare structure, together with two bridges linking the CPP to the WHP and the flare structure.

The contract also involves the transportation and installation of an 85-kilometres pipeline linking the Kasawari CPP to the existing E11R-A platform.