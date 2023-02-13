MHB clinches RM1.4 billion contract from Carigali-PTTEPI

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Bhd’s (MHB) wholly owned subsidiary, Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Sdn Bhd (MMHE), has secured a contract from Carigali-PTTEPI Operating Company Sdn Bhd (CPOC) with an approximate value of RM1.4 billion for the provision of engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of five wellhead platforms, five subsea pipelines and host tie-ins works.

The EPCI contract is for the Joint Development Area Field Development Project (Phase 6) located in the Malaysia-Thailand Joint Development Area.

MHB managing director and CEO Pandai Othman said, “This award is a testament to our proven and trusted 50-year track record, fortifying our strong technical expertise and our ability to deliver. This project was competitively tendered among a number of prominent regional players. Our drive to offer the best technical and commercial package whilst ensuring that we meet all our client’s expectations were key to our success in winning this award.”

He added that this was their third major win after having won two projects within the last one-year period namely, the Rosmari-Marjoram and Kasawari Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) projects from Shell and Petronas respectively.

“These new developments signify the recovery of the oil and gas industry in the region after a period of slowdown due to the pandemic. We are prepared for a busy time ahead for the industry by reactivating the East Yard as prompt and ready response for upcoming demand,” said Pandai.

“In order to provide optimum solutions to our clients, we continue to upskill and solidify our presence as one of the best oil and gas service providers in the region, backed by our latest technological advancements in digitalisation and automation. We are honoured to be

entrusted with such a significant project from CPOC and to contribute to the success of lasting diplomatic ties between Thailand and Malaysia,” he added.