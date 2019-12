PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Bhd (MHB) has secured two projects from Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (PCSB) and Hess Exploration and Production Malaysia BV.

The group told the local bourse that the PCSB contract entails the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) for the Bekok Oil project.

The EPCIC works include the supply and installation of new BEDP-A and BEDP-B wellhead platforms comprising topsides, substructures and bridges linking each of the topside to the existing Bekok-A and Bekok-B platforms respectively.

The targeted project duration for the fabrication works from the award to the ready-for-rig state is nine months.

Following the completion of the fabrication works, the platforms will be installed at PM9 Field, located in southeastern of Malay Basin, about 260 km from Terengganu.

As for the group’s contract from Hess, it is for Bergading Central Processing Platform-Mercury Removal Unit (CPP-MRU) Integration Project, which covers the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) works for Bergading MRU module.

Upon completion, the module will be installed and integrated to the existing Bergading CPP, North Malay Basin.