MIA-MICPA publishes Tax Governance Guide

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA) and the Malaysian Institute of Certified Public Accountants (MICPA) have jointly published the Tax Governance Guide as part of the accountancy profession’s advocacy for tax transparency and good reporting practices among listed issuers.

“The Tax Governance Guide is intended to provide guidance to the directors of listed issuers in reporting the management of tax matters affecting corporations in their annual reports, in line with international developments related to the environmental, sustainability and governance agenda.

“Such improvements in tax transparency will promote trust and credibility in the tax practices of listed issuers and enable investors and stakeholders to make informed decisions,” said MIA president and MICPA president Dr Veerinderjeet Singh in a statement today.

In order to improve access to the guide, Bursa Malaysia in its longstanding collaboration with the accountancy profession has made the e-publication available on the Bursa Sustain platform which advocates best practices among listed issuers.

“MIA and MICPA look forward to exploring future collaborations with Bursa on potential advocacy programmes for tax governance reporting among listed issuers. MIA and MICPA strongly encourage directors of listed issuers to be cognizant of the importance of tax governance in their oversight over tax policies, as Malaysia pursues improvements in corporate governance, market confidence and business sustainability,” said Veerinderjeet.