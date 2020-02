PETALING JAYA: Microlink Solutions Bhd has received a RM35.70 million purchase order for from Strateq Sdn Bhd for the supply, delivery, installation and maintenance of hardware and software for the Hasil Integrated Tax System operated by the Inland Revenue Board (IRB).

It is scheduled to run from the end of February 2020 for a period of three years.

The order is expected to contribute positively to Microlink’s revenue and earnings within the financial year ending March 31, 2020 and will continue for the duration of the contract thereafter.

At 2.40pm, the stock was trading 2 sen lower at 90 sen on 24,300 shares done.