Micron Malaysia optimistic on outlook amid growth in digital economy

GEORGE TOWN: Micron Malaysia, which has committed to RM1.5 billion worth of investments over a span of 10 years, is optimistic about its outlook in the country, riding on the positive wave of the semiconductor sector and digital economy.

Vice-president and country manager Amarjit Singh Sandhu said the company, an entity under Nasdaq-listed Micron Technology Inc, first announced it was investing in Penang specifically Batu Kawan, in 2018 where it was planning to set up Micron’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) for solid state drive (SSD) assembly and test.

“There are many different aspects of the digital economy and there are various applications as well, be it 5G, data centres growth, gaming, devices for online learning, e-commerce and so on. We participate in all these different sectors.

“Semiconductors are essential in terms of the needs of the digital economy and the direction the world is heading. Therefore, we are very positive in terms of our growth potential and opportunities in this particular market,” he told Bernama.

Commenting on its operations in Penang, he said things are running quite smoothly despite the Covid-19 pandemic with the completion of its building, the hiring of over 2,000 workers and even the successful shipment of products to major customers.

Amarjit said Micron Technology in general is focused on growing its memory and storage business, and Micron Malaysia is well-positioned to grow with the US-based company’s overall presence in the semiconductor space.

“We certainly have expansion plans here and it is being reviewed on a regular basis; but at this juncture, we are busy setting up our operations and once the plans are all firmed up, we will announce it at the right time.

“Moving forward, we are upbeat on our outlook here. Once the pandemic situation improves in the coming months, it would help us further accelerate our growth in Penang,” he added. – Bernama