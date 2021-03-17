Mida, UMW team up to woo high-value investments into Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) and UMW Corp Sdn Bhd have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to further drive high-value quality investments into the country, by capitalising on each other’s capabilities and strengths to explore potential key areas of collaboration to attract investments that would create value to the nation’s economy.

In a joint statement, the parties said the investments include mobility, aerospace, machinery and equipment, manufacturing and engineering, talent training, research and development as well as industrial land development.

“The MoU will be a stepping stone to accelerate innovative and high-value industry stakeholders, including the UMW Group, to seize opportunities arising from the technology revolution in the new norm,” it said.

Mida CEO Datuk Azman Mahmud said this timely collaboration with UMW will facilitate the nation’s industrial ecosystem with the much needed infrastructure and new technologies.

“This partnership will also boost the government’s on-going efforts to position Malaysia as the pre-eminent preferred investment destination in the region. Support for businesses includes the competitive tax incentives to spur investment activity under the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) stimulus package; dedicated Project Acceleration and Coordination Unit to facilitate towards successful implementation of approved projects; as well as the timely One Stop Centre initiative to enable business travelers to travel to and continue their work in Malaysia during this pandemic,” he said.

UMW Holdings president and group CEO Datuk Ahmad Fuaad Kenali added hat a strong collaboration between government agencies and private sectors is paramount in positioning Malaysia as an attractive investment destination.

In 2020, Malaysia recorded RM164 billion in approved investments through 4,599 projects in the manufacturing, services and primary sectors. These investments are expected to create 114,673 new jobs once implemented. Mida has also identified high profile foreign investment projects, including Fortune 500 companies in the manufacturing and services sectors.