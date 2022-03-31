MIDA’s OSC for business travellers to be phased out from April 1

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Investment Development Authority’s (MIDA) One Stop Centre (OSC) established on Oct 2, 2020 to facilitate the movement of business travellers will be phased out effective April 1, 2022.

This follows Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s recent announcement that Malaysia, in its transition into the endemic phase of Covid-19, is set to reopen its border for international travellers including business travellers effective April 1.

In a statement yesterday, MIDA said this is a positive step forward as fully vaccinated travellers may enter Malaysia without prior approval from Malaysian authorities and are not subject to mandatory quarantine on arrival.

Drawing the curtains of the OSC’s platform for short-term business travellers entering Malaysia, investors are no longer required to apply for entry permission and quarantine mandatory exemption to the OSC platform through the Safe Travel portal (https://safetravel.mida.gov.my/), it said.

MIDA CEO Datuk Arham Abdul Rahman said these (earlier) initiatives were a quick response by the government during a trying time globally to ensure Malaysia’s competitiveness and availability as an investment destination were not compromised and that the country remained open for business despite the national health emergency.

“Throughout its operations, the OSC and the Business Travellers Centre at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport facilitated a total of 3,223 companies approved for short-term business travellers, with an estimated total investment value of RM171.82 billion,” he said.

MIDA commits to be responsive in undertaking innovative and aggressive investment promotion initiatives aligned with Malaysian investment aspirations as the country transitions to the endemic stage, the statement said. - Bernama