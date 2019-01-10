MIDF, Al Rajhi get nod for merger discussions

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Industrial Development Finance Bhd (MIDF) has received the go-ahead from Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) for MIDF and its sole shareholder Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) to commence negotiations with Al Rajhi Banking & Investment Corp, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (Al Rajhi KSA), on a proposed merger with Al Rajhi Banking & Investment Corp (Malaysia) Bhd.

In a statement, MIDF said the negotiations must be completed within three months from the date of the letter issued by BNM.

“MIDF will have to obtain prior approval from BNM or the Minister of Finance, with the recommendation of BNM, as the case may be, pursuant to the Islamic Financial Services Act 2013 and the Financial Services Act 2013 before entering into any agreement to effect the proposed merger.”

If an agreement is achieved, it will also be subject to various conditions, including all relevant legal requirements and the approval of all regulatory authorities involved, in both Malaysia and Saudi Arabia.

MIDF group managing director Datuk Charon Mokhzani said it looks forward to having fruitful discussions with Al Rajhi KSA, and to a mutually beneficial outcome.

In the meantime, Al Rajhi said business will continue as usual.

It was reported last month that MIDF was exploring a merger with Al Rajhi Malaysia in a bid to become a universal Islamic bank.