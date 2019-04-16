MIER: Malaysia’s trade with China could take a hit if trade war lingers

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s trade with China could take a hit due to the protracted trade war between the US and China.

The Malaysian Institute of Economic Research (MIER) executive director Datuk Zakariah Abdul Rashid said this is based on the RM178 billion trade between Malaysia and China in 2017.

The economic impact will also include over 550,000 employees, RM53 billion of value added production and RM769 million in taxes.

However, MIER has reiterated that it hasn’t detected a trade diversion in the trade between Malaysia and China, since the start of the US-China trade war.