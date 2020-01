LANGKAWI: In order to create a sustainable 5G ecosystem, rational spectrum allocation is needed, says Malaysian Institute of Economic Research (MIER).

Its chairman Tan Sri Dr Kamal Salih said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) must ensure orderly spectrum allocation to meet Malaysia’s goal of 5G rollout.

“There are Telekom Malaysia, which is the biggest telecommunication company in Malaysia and smaller operators such as Digi, U Mobile and Celcom.

“So rational spectrum allocation would ensure a kind of stability going forward,” he told Bernama today.

Kamal lauded MCMC’s move to allocate spectrum bands to a single entity comprising a consortium formed by multiple licensees, instead of individual licensees.

“Basically they don’t want a kind of auction despite the auction may give higher revenue to the government,” he added.

The MCMC has identified the 700 MHz, 3.5 GHz and 26/28 GHz as the pioneer spectrum bands for the roll-out of 5G, in light of the rapid development of the global 5G ecosystem and deployment.

The MCMC will undertake a tender process to award the spectrum by the second quarter this year.

MCMC will only make available 2x30 MHz of the 700 MHz bands and 100 MHz of the 3.5 GHz band, while the remaining frequencies of these bands will be considered at a later stage. -- Bernama