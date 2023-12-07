MIFB 2023 expected to generate RM1.4b trade deals

KUALA LUMPUR: The three-day Malaysian International Food and Beverage Trade Fair 2023 (MIFB 2023), which kicked off here today, is forecast to generate total trade deals of about US$300 million (RM1.4 billion).

Chua Wee Phong, group chief executive of its organiser Constellar Exhibitions Malaysia Sdn Bhd, said the confidence in reaching the higher target – versus US$250 million projected for last year’s event – is due to the significant interest from exhibitors.

The fair, the 22nd edition, features more than 430 exhibitors from 60 countries, occupying a total of 12,000 square metres of exhibition floor space. This number of exhibitors is about double that of last year’s.

The exhibitors are from key international markets such as China, Cambodia, Greece, India, South Korea, Poland, Syria, Thailand, and Turkiye.

“Last year, the show occupied only two halls, which was about half of our usual size. We are definitely back to our pre-pandemic level of occupying five halls,” he told reporters at the launch of MIFB 2023.

Chua said the fair is also set to capitalise the 20th China-Asean Expo 2023 Roadshow (Malaysia) and Guangxi Export Fair, which are located at the same venue (Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre), thus bringing together key players from Asean and China onto one platform.

“This partnership creates greater opportunities to strengthen trade and economic ties between the two regions and serves as a catalyst to facilitate business growth and knowledge exchange,” he said.

MIFB 2023, which was launched by Agriculture and Food Security Deputy Minister Chan Foong Hin, is expected to attract 20,000 trade attendees.

Next year’s MIFB will include production, packaging and logistic players to further strengthen its offerings and complete the food supply chain, Chua said. – Bernama