PETALING JAYA: Over 60% of new Airbnb hosts in Malaysia in the first half of 2021 consisted of millennials aged between 25 and 40 who collectively earned over RM680,000 from welcoming guests on Airbnb.

The top five states with most new hosts are Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Sabah and Penang.

Airbnb released these data following its recent global announcement of more than 100 new upgrades across the platform, including making it easier to start hosting.

A survey by Airbnb in the first quarter of 2021 revealed that a third of Malaysian hosts said the money earned through Airbnb provided an additional source of revenue for the household, and helped them stay afloat and fight costs of living during the pandemic.

Airbnb Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong and Taiwan general manager Amanpreet Bajaj (pix) said hosting has offered many an additional source of income during a time of financial strain, providing economic empowerment for these new hosts.