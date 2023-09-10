Milo Malaysia diversifies product lineup to boost consumption in market

PUTRAJAYA: Nestle (Malaysia) Bhd’s Milo Malaysia is actively diversifying its product lineup to increase consumption of Milo across the market.

Milo business executive officer Ng Su Yen said that to boost consumption of Milo across the local market, it is offering a lineup of Milo products in various formats.

“Our strategy is to make sure that every Malaysian consumes Milo every single day regardless of what format and what product. That’s why you can see we have many Milo products in different formats. We have the powder and ready-to-drink Milo in tins and packets. There are also Milo breakfast cereals and Milo ice cream,” she told SunBiz in an interview at the Milo x Wavvy Hub first Surfskate Championship 23’ in Putrajaya.

She said Milo Malaysia is offering consumers a wider range of healthier choices with the introduction of low-sugar and high-fiber products.

“These products are already available in the market, so consumers can make their own choice,” she added.

In terms of global impact, Ng said that Malaysia serves as a vital hub for Nestle products and the company ensures all its products are safe and carry the halal certification.

“All our products are 100% safe, 100% halal certified and the largest Milo factory in the world is in Malaysia. We produce over 100,000 tonnes of Milo that is majority for Malaysia, also export worldwide and Malaysia is the halal hub and centre of excellence for global Nestle products,” Ng said.

In addition, the brand that has been in Malaysia for over 70 years is on a mission to empower consumers by educating them about nutrition labels so they can make informed dietary choices.

“We’ve never changed our recipe, but it’s more about enhancing the nutrition credentials. People need to be educated on how to read the labels properly and understand the ingredients they need to watch out for in every product.

“There are natural ingredients and artificial ingredients, so consumers need to be educated, and that’s where, for Milo, we are on a journey to educate consumers on how to read the labels and make their own choices,” she said.

Ng said Milo distinguishes itself from other chocolate drinks through its natural ingredients, which are malt, milk, and cocoa, and it is enriched with vitamins and minerals curated for sustained energy release.

“We are a healthier choice 2.0 certified by our Health Ministry. We have less than one teaspoon of added sugars in every serving of Milo,” she said.

Milo has also been actively engaged in promoting an active lifestyle among Malaysians, especially the youth, through various sports sponsorships.

“We hope that more Malaysians can come out to participate in sports ... this (Surfskate Championship 23’) is just one event, we have several sporting events, over 300 sporting events a year that we organise with the Ministry of Sports and the Ministry of Education,” Ng said.