PETALING JAYA: Minetech Resources Bhd (MRB)has received a letter of intent from Bumimaju MTE Engineering Sdn Bhd , appointing its wholly-owned subsidiary Minetech Construction Sdn Bhd as a contractor to undertake civil works related to a pipeline laying project in Hulu Grik, Perak.

In the company’s Bursa filing, it said the project is expected to take approximately 12 months from the date of securing the site, whilst the terms and conditions will be finalised within 6 months’ time.

“The project is expected to contribute positively to the revenue, earnings and net assets of MRB Group for financial year ending 31 March 2021,” it said.