PETALING JAYA: Minetech Construction Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Minetech Resources Bhd was awarded a sub-contracting job worth RM17.9 million.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, Minetech said the package was awarded by Syarikat Pembenaan Yeoh Tiong Lay Sdn Bhd, appointing Minetech Construction to undertake and complete the Section 4 Bridge Works – Package 3 of the Electrified Double Track from Gemas to Johor Baru.

The sub-contract works will commence in October 2019 and is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2020.