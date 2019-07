PETALING JAYA: Mieco Chipboard Bhd said a minor fire broke out at one of its chipboard manufacturing plants in Kuala Lipis, Pahang belonging to its wholly owned subsidiary Mieco Manufacturing Sdn Bhd.

According to the group’s filing with the stock exchange, the fire started at about 12.45am today and was put out in under an hour.

“The damages sustained from the fire incident are restricted to the conti-roll press section. Other sections of the machinery and building were not affected,” it said.

Preliminary indications are that the repairs will take up to approximately two weeks during which the production line are expected to be affected.

Currently, the financial impact from the incident has yet to be fully ascertained, said Mieco.

“However any financial losses arising from this incident are expected to be fully covered as adequate insurance policies have been taken up.”