MISC bags two long-term charters from Total SA

PETALING JAYA: MISC Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary, AET Tanker Holdings Sdn Bhd has secured a long-term charter contracts from Total SA’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Chartering and Shipping Services SA.

According to the group’s Bursa disclosure, the contract is for SET Tanker to own and operate two new build LNG dual fuel very large crude carriers (VLCC). The charters are expected to commence in 2022.

MISC stated that the contract is not expected to have any material impact to MISC’s earnings, gearing and net assets per share for the financial ending Dec 31, 2020.