PETALING JAYA: MISC Bhd’s chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar has tendered his resignation effective June 17, 2020, following a discussion with prime minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Noh was appointed to chair the group’s board on June 1, 2020.

“Noh Omar wishes the MISC Board and its management all the best in spearheading the company to greater heights. Likewise, the board of directors of MISC wishes Noh Omar the very best in his future undertakings and endeavours,” the statement said.