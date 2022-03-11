MISC, consortium partners secure 5 more newbuilding LNG carriers with QatarEnergy

PETALING JAYA: MISC Bhd, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Portovenere and Lerici (Labuan) Pte Ltd, together with its consortium partners Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd and China LNG Shipping (Holdings) Ltd have won long-term time charter contracts by QatarEnergy for five additional newbuild liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers to be built by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Corp Ltd.

Together with the seven long-term time-charter contracts that were secured earlier in August, this brings to a total of 12 newbuilding LNG carriers awarded by QatarEnergy to the consortium.

These LNG carriers will be equipped with eco-efficient technologies such as X-DF 2.1 engines with intelligent control by exhaust recycling system, which will reduce greenhouse gas emissions. These 174,000 cbm LNG carriers are expected to be delivered commencing 2025 and will serve the needs of QatarEnergy in the transportation of LNG to various countries around the world.

MISC president and group CEO Captain Rajalingam Subramaniam said the group looks forward to add value to the partnership as it continue to play a progressive role in the global LNG shipping industry.

“In this evolving energy industry, collaborative partnerships are vital to ensuring success in fulfilling the growing demand for energy and achieving sustainable value creation for all our stakeholders. As we navigate the evolving energy industry ahead, we will continue strengthening partnerships to continue to build a progressive, sustainable, and successful future,” he said in a statement today.

MISC’s gas assets & solutions fleet currently comprises 30 LNG carriers, six very large ethane carriers and two LNG floating storage units with a combined deadweight tonnage capacity of over two million tonnes.