MISC gets Petrobras FPSO job

PETALING JAYA: MISC Bhd has accepted a letter of intent (LOI) from Petróleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras), for the provision of a floating production storage and offloading facility (Mero 3 FPSO) located offshore Rio de Janeiro in the Libra block, Santos Basin, Brazil; and the operation and maintenance services during the charter phase of Mero 3 FPSO.

The term of the charter is 22.5 years from the date of final acceptance of the Mero 3 FPSO by Petrobras. The Mero 3 FPSO is expected to commence operation in the first half of 2024.

The Mero field is owned by the Libra Consortium. The Libra Consortium is led by Petrobras with a 40% interest in partnership with Shell Brasil Petróleo Ltda (20%), Total E&P do Brasil Ltda (20%), CNODC Brasil Petróleo e Gás Ltda (10%), CNOOC Petroleum Brasil Ltda (10%) and Empresa Brasileira de Administração de Petróleo e Gás Natural SA – Pré-Sal Petróleo SA (PPSA) (0%, as manager of the production sharing agreement).

Petrobras, headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil is an international energy company operating on an integrated basis and specialising in the oil, natural gas and energy industry.

“The contracts are expected to contribute positively towards the earnings of MISC Group for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2020,“ MISC said in a stock exchange filing.

The risk factors affecting the LOI include changes in economic, political and regulatory environment, and operational risks, which are adequately mitigated by the terms and conditions of the contracts.