MISC inks deal with QatarEnergy for 7 newbuilding LNG carriers

PETALING JAYA: MISC Bhd through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Portovenere and Lerici (Labuan) Pte Ltd, together with consortium partners Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd and China LNG Shipping (Holdings) Limited, have been awarded long-term time charter contracts by QatarEnergy for seven newbuild liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers to be built by Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd.

QatarEnergy is one of the world’s largest producers of LNG. Once delivered in 2025, the seven newbuilding vessels will serve the needs of QatarEnergy in the transportation of LNG to various countries around the world. These LNG carriers will be equipped with eco-efficient technologies, which will contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

MISC president and group CEO Datuk Yee Yang Chien said it remain committed towards promoting a sustainable future for the LNG industry.

“We believe partnerships and collaboration remain the key to achieving and maintaining the industry’s growth and success in the long term as we continue to serve the energy-related needs of our customers all over the world.”

MISC is currently one of the largest single owner-operators of LNG tankers in the world. At present, its gas assets & solutions fleet comprises 30 LNG carriers, six very large ethane carriers and two LNG floating storage units with a combined deadweight tonnage capacity of over two million tonnes.