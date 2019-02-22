MISC Q4 earnings jump nearly five-fold on lower impairment losses

PETALING JAYA: MISC Bhd posted a net profit increase of about five-fold for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2018 (Q4) to RM338.7 million, from RM68.2 million in the same period in 2017.

This was due to lower impairment losses on ships, offshore floating asset and other investment, coupled with higher share of profit of joint ventures and gain on acquisition of businesses during the quarter under review.

Revenue for the quarter down slightly by 3.1% to RM2.39 billion, from RM2.47 billion in the same quarter a year ago.

For the full year, its net profit declined 33.8% to RM1.31 billion, from RM1.98 billion a year ago, while revenue decreased 12.8% to RM8.78 billion, against RM10.07 billion previously.

On its prospects, MISC said 2019 is projected to be still another challenging year for tanker markets as growth in seaborne oil demand is expected to be impacted by the recently announced Opec-led production cuts, while geopolitical uncertainty continues to cloud future energy demand.

Nevertheless, it said the LNG segment is expected to continue to benefit from the market strength seen in 2018 going into 2019, supported by demand growth in Asia, additional supply from new liquefaction projects and slower LNG fleet growth in 2019.

The group approved a fourth tax exempt dividend of 9 sen per share in respect of financial year 2018 amounting to RM401.7 million. The proposed dividend will be paid to shareholders on March 26, 2019.