MISC’s Q4 earnings up more than twofold on higher share of profits from joint ventures, associates

PETALING JAYA: MISC Bhd saw net profit more than double to RM556 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2020 from RM250 million in the same quarter of the previous year, mainly due a higher share of profit from joint ventures and associate of RM252.7 million.

The quarter saw its revenue improve by 11.2% to RM2.64 billion from RM2.38 billion previously.

According to its Bursa filing, operating profit from the group’s LNG division came in at RM237.8 million, 11.7% lower than the previous corresponding quarter’s profit of RM269.3 million, mainly from higher vessel operating costs.

Its petroleum segment recorded an operating loss of RM78 million for the quarter against an operating profit of RM171.4 million previously due to lower revenue, while its offshore segment reported an operating profit of RM172.4 million compared with RM97.5 million previously, mainly due to the construction gain recognised for the floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit.

MISC’s heavy engineering business saw an operating loss of RM7.7 million against an operating profit of RM2 million previously, attributed to a lower contribution from post-sail away of heavy engineering projects.

Its other segment recorded a lower operating loss of RM5.2 million against RM63.5 million due to lower corporate expenses, while impairments fell to RM15.8 million from RM113.8 million previously.

The group reaped a share of profits from its joint ventures and an associate of RM252.7 million, an RM229.1 million improvement from the same quarter of the previous year, mainly from the recognition of a one-time gain from a contract extension.

For the full financial year ended Dec 31, MISC reported a net loss of RM43 million against a net profit of RM1.43 billion in the preceding financial year, mainly due to the provision for litigation claims and write off of trade receivables and loss on re-measurement of finance lease receivables relating to the adverse decision on arbitration proceedings by Gumusut-Kakap Semi-Floating Production System (L) Ltd against Sabah Shell Petroleum Co Ltd.

Revenue for the period rose 4.9% to RM9.4 billion from RM8.96 billion previously.

The group’s board has approved a fourth tax-exempt dividend of 12 sen per share in respect of the financial year amounting to RM535.6 million, which will be paid on March 16, 2021.

MISC noted that the spot charter rate for the liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipping market has surged on the back of strong demand from a colder-than-expected Asian winter. Nonetheless, its income in the segment continues to be underwritten by a portfolio of long-term charters.

MISC expects the crude tanker market to remain challenging in the near term, amid uncertainties over the recovery of oil demand and with vessel oversupply weighing on spot markets.

Given the uncertain environment, its petroleum shipping segment will continue to focus on building long-term secured income through its niche shuttle tanker business and rejuvenation of its fleet with emphasis on eco-friendly LNG dual-fuel systems.

For the offshore segment the group will concentrate on the execution of the new FPSO project in hand while still continuing to source for attractive opportunities in targeted markets as its existing portfolio of long-term contracts will continue to support the stable financial performance of the segment.

In addition, the heavy engineering segment aims to remain resolute and vigilant in pursuing business opportunities in other segments and new regions and continues to emphasize on stringent cost management and safe execution and delivery of ongoing projects.