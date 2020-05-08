MISC sinks into the red in Q1 mainly due to litigation claims provision

PETALING JAYA: MISC Bhd reported a net loss of RM1.16 billion for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared with a net profit of RM510.50 million a year ago due to the provision for litigation claims of RM1.05 billion and write-off of trade receivables and loss on re-measurement of finance lease receivables amounting to RM935.2 million following the award announced by the Arbitral Tribunal on arbitration proceedings by Gumusut-Kakap Semi-Floating Production System (L) Limited against Sabah Shell Petroleum Company Limited (SSPC).

Albeit surprised and dismayed by the unexpected outcome of the award, the group is advised that it has legal merits to challenge the award and intends to pursue an application to set aside a substantial portion of the claims awarded to SSPC. The group is determined to rigorously challenge, among others, the Tribunal’s decision and a significant portion of the claims awarded to SSPC.

Its revenue jumped 10% to RM2.51 billion against RM2.28 billion in the corresponding quarter last year coming from higher contributions from all segments except for the offshore segment.

MISC president/group CEO Yee Yang Chien said it began 2020 full of optimism as it ushered in the new year with AET, its wholly-owned petroleum shipping subsidiary, securing new long term charter projects for its fast growing Dynamic Positioning Shuttle Tanker for the Brazilian market. This was followed by AET securing time charters for the world’s first LNG dual-fuel VLCCs. Unfortunately, the world was not prepared to deal with the double threat of the collapse in oil price and the economic fallout from the global Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are fortunate and thankful that our shipping and floating production businesses are deemed essential services and we have been able to continue operating. MISC’s ability to generate a 61.1% increase in operating cash flow during the first quarter against the corresponding quarter of 2019 reflects our strong strategy execution that continues to deliver results despite the prevailing macro-economic circumstance,“ he said in a statement today.

Moving forward, MISC said the petroleum tanker market has been one of few segments of the oil industry that enjoyed positive momentum in first quarter of 2020.

“While the tanker market remains firm for the moment, the OPEC+ coalition agreement to make deep production cuts to support oil prices will eventually lead to reduced demand for tankers. Hence, the prospects for the second half of the year is highly uncertain, depending on the duration and magnitude of the pandemic’s impact on oil demand as well as the level of oil supply by OPEC+ and non-OPEC+ producers.”

The LNG shipping segment’s financial performance continues to be underpinned by recurring

income from its portfolio of long-term contracts. Meanwhile, in the spot market, LNG shipping rates have been dipping due to the end of the peak winter season and exacerbated by a slowdown in Asian LNG demand amid the Covid-19 outbreak, a mild winter in Asia and high inventories. This is expected to persist in the second quarter of 2020 as the market enters the seasonal low-demand eriod. The weak global economy coupled with low LNG prices could cause delays in planned LNG projects, which may lead to slower fleet growth.

The offshore business segment’s existing long-term contracts will continue to support its stable financial performance. However, the growth prospects for the offshore business segment will be very challenging as the depressed oil price would likely reduce the number of new opportunities to be tapped. The floating production system market is anticipating a reduction in capital and operating expenditures by major oil companies which may result in projects and contract awards being deferred or cancelled in the near term.

With the current pandemic and depressed oil price environment, the heavy engineering segment expects the risks of deferments and scale-down of upstream projects to prolong and continue to pose challenges to the industry for the remainder of the year.

The outlook for marine repairs and dry-docking activities also remain uncertain with demand for LNG expected to experience a slowdown due to a significantly weakened economic outlook. The pandemic had also resulted in the suspension of the segment’s yard operations to comply with the movement control order (MCO) imposed nationwide, and it was only granted approval on April 16, 2020 to operate at limited capacity.

Subsequently, on April 28, 2020, the government announced that approved companies are allowed to operate at full workforce capacity during the MCO. However, it remains uncertain how business operations will be conducted during and after the MCO as many other countries are also currently in or have just lifted their lockdowns.

The segment expects significant disruption to the global supply chain which may affect the supply of raw materials and result in higher costs. As a result, the segment faces significant risks to its financial results and position including potential impairment of assets. The segment’s ability to assess the impact ismade more difficult due to the extremely fluid global situation riddled with uncertainties.

Notwithstanding, the heavy engineering segment remains committed to focus on resource

optimisation and competitiveness, as well as diversifying into new business opportunities, namely onshore and renewable segments.