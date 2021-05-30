Miti: 13 manufacturing-related sectors allowed to operate at 60% capacity during full lockdown

PETALING JAYA: Selected manufacturing and manufacturing-related services (MRS) sectors are allowed to operate during the movement control order (MCO) nationwide from June 1 to 14, 2021, subject to approval letter from the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) that can be downloaded from the Covid-19 Intelligent Management System (CIMS) 3.0.

Sectors that are allowed to operate with a 60% workforce are aerospace (including maintenance, repair and overhaul); food and beverage; packaging and printing materials; personal care products and cleaning supplies; healthcare and medical care including dietary supplement; personal protective equipment (including rubber gloves, and fire safety equipment); medical equipment components; electrical and electronics; oil and gas (including petrochemical and petrochemical products); chemical products; machinery and equipment; textiles for manufacturing of PPE only; and production, distillation, storage, supply and distribution of fuels and lubricants.

Sectors that are allowed to operate with a 10% workforce are automotive (vehicles and components); iron and steel; cement; glass and ceramics.

“The manufacturing and MRS sectors that are allowed to operate are to ensure minimal disruption to the supply chain of critical parts, components and finished products. This is essential to support the continued operations of critical infrastructures and front-liners such as security, healthcare systems, information and communications and as well as ensure adequate supply of basic necessities for the rakyat,” Miti said in a statement today.

Effective yesterday, manufacturing companies that have already registered with CIMS 3.0 are required to download the new Miti approval letter and where necessary, update their workers’ list. For manufacturing companies that have yet to register, submission can be made starting 1pm tomorrow.

In addition, workers in the manufacturing and MRS sectors will be required to present Miti’s approval letter, together with their company-issued letter of employment or staff identification card, to the enforcement authorities to enable their movement to and from their work premises. The current standard operating procedures (SOPs) on work force capacity remains at 60%.

Manufacturers in sectors allowed only for warm idle mode are also required to download the Miti approval letter via CIMS 3.0, subject to a maximum workforce capacity of 10%.

“Manufacturing and MRS sectors that are allowed to operate must ensure strict adherence to the SOPs by the National Security Council and Miti. Failure to comply with the SOPs is a serious offence and may result in fines and/or closure of premises. To ensure effective compliance with the SOPs, comprehensive and stringent enforcement will be carried out by federal and state enforcement agencies,” added Miti.