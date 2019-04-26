Miti initiates anti-dumping investigation on steel rebar

PETALING JAYA: The government has initiated anti-dumping investigation on imports of steel reinforcing bar (rebar) from Singapore and Turkey.

This comes after it received a petition from the Malaysian Steel Association requesting for an anti-dumping investigation of rebar imports that are hot rolled steel bars containing indentations, ribs, grooves or other deformation that are being dumped into Malaysia at a much lower price than the domestic price.

The petitioner claimed that the dumped imports of rebar from the alleged countries have increased in terms of absolute quantity and have caused material injury to them.

“The government has considered the prima facie evidence of dumping, injury and causal link and decided to initiate the anti-dumping

investigation on imports of rebar from the alleged countries,” the International Trade & Industry Ministry (Miti) said in a statement.

According to the legislation related to the Countervailing and Anti-Dumping Duties Act 1993, a preliminary determination will be made within 120 days from the date of initiation.

“If the preliminary determination is affirmative, the government will impose a provisional anti-dumping duty at the rate that is necessary to prevent further injury,” Miti said.

Miti added that it will provide a set of questionnaires to interested parties (importers, foreign producers, exporters and associations). Other interested parties may request for the questionnaires no later than May 10, 2019, and those who wish to provide additional supporting evidence to the ministry could do so no later than May 24, 2019.

In the event that no additional information is received within the specified period, the government will make its preliminary findings based on the available facts.