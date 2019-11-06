Mitrajaya bags RM137m project from UEM

PETALING JAYA: Mitrajaya Holdings Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary Pembinaan Mitrajaya Sdn Bhd has been awarded a RM137 million contract from UEM Group’s Milik Harta Sdn Bhd for the development of a 37-storey condominium in Mont’ Kiara, Kuala Lumpur.

According to the group’s Bursa filing, the contract is for a duration of 30 months from the date for site possession of Dec 30, 2019.

It said the contract is expected to contribute positively to the earnings of the group for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2020.