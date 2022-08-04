Mitsubishi introduces Triton - Phantom Plus Edition

KUALA LUMPUR: Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia on Aug 4 launched the limited edition Mitsubishi Triton - Phantom Plus Edition which will only be available in jet black mica.

The Phantom Plus Edition is designed to elevate customers’ urban lifestyle and passion for the remote outdoors and only 1,000 units will be available.

The Phantom Plus Edition comes with body kits and accessories to match its rugged presence. Aesthetic-wise, the Phantom Plus Edition is accentuated with a decorative roof with LED lighting and a front and rear bumper garnish with red accent.

The limited edition 4x4 pick-up truck adds on side door moulding, tailgate assist, Phantom tailgate moulding with rear spoiler, sports bar with matte finishing. It comes with 18-inch gloss black alloy wheels fitted with Yokohama Geolander all-terrain tyres to complete its stylish outlook.

Moving into the cabin, the Phantom Plus Edition comes with sporty leather seats and red accent carpet mat. It is also equipped with a 9-inch touchscreen audio with Apple carplay and Android-ready as standard.

The Phantom Plus Edition comes with an on-the-road price tag of RM139,700 in peninsular Malaysia without insurance for private registration and comes with a five-year warranty or 200,000km whichever comes first. It’s priced at RM141,700 for Sabah and RM141,750 for Sarawak. In Labuan it’s RM134,353 and it is cheapest in Langkawi at RM131,902.