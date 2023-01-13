Mitsubishi Motors targets to sell 25,000 vehicles this year

SHAH ALAM: Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM), the distributor of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in this country, targets to sell at least 25,000 vehicles this year, an increase of about four per cent from last year.

In 2022, the company sold 24,017 units, an increase of 37.3 per cent compared to 2021.

Senior vice-president Hoffen Teh said that to boost Mitsubishi vehicle sales, more variations will be added with the release of the ‘limited edition’ and ‘sport edition’ for the Mitsubishi Xpander and Mitsubishi Triton models this year.

“We will also increase promotions so that potential buyers can have the experience of driving the vehicles for themselves,” he told Bernama during the ‘The Mitsubishi XPANDER Venture Event’ programme at Dataran Karnival in the Shah Alam stadium today.

Teh said the market for the Triton model in Sabah and Sarawak will also be expanded as truck-type vehicles are preferred there.

“For the Xpander model, more focus will be on Peninsular Malaysia, especially in the Klang Valley, Penang and Johor as the markets are bigger there now,” he said.

According to Teh, the focus will be given to maintaining Mitsubishi Motors’ third position in the non-national automotive sales.

“Three to five additional Mitsubishi Motors 3S centres (sales, service, spare parts) are expected to be opened this year nationwide, in the Klang Valley, East Malaysia (Sabah and Sarawak) and possibly in the southern region (Johor) from the existing 55 3S centres,” he said. - Bernama