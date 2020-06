PETALING JAYA: Mlabs Systems Bhd will progressively invest up to RM3 million into Kucing-based film production company Longhouse Films Sdn Bhd within the next two years to revive the flailing film production industry in Malaysia.

Mlabs said the objectives behind the partnership include bringing back Malaysian talents from the international entertainment industry to enhance the Malaysian movie industry for Asia and to be part of the content-driven entertainment industry in Asia. It also wants to bring in bigger movie production from China and Korea to Malaysia well as bring China and Asian contents for distribution in South East Asia; as well as exporting and highlighting Malaysian talent to the international level.

This partnership will be long term should Longhouse achieve to build it goals in the entertainment industry in Asia, it added.

Mlabs executive director Steve Tan views its investment in Longhouse as opportune since Longhouse is targeting the international audience in its new movies.

“We anticipate that the return on investment will be positive as the cost of production in Malaysia is significantly lower in comparison to filming overseas such as China, and not to mention that worldwide citizens will soon be facing a severe depletion in online content induced by lockdowns in the US and other European nations as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. In this case, Longhouse will be well positioned to bridge the demand and supply gap in partnering with major online movie portals such as Youku, iQiyi and Netflix,” Tan said in a statement yesterday.

He added that notwithstanding Longhouse CEO and founder Jon Chiew’s vision and mission, it is more convinced by Chiew’s excellent moviemaking track record and knowledge in the film making industry.

“Mlabs would also have been more hesitant to invest were it not for the movie contracts already awarded to Longhouse by international studios and will be in Longhouse’s pipeline for the next two years such as Magic Moments, Hutan, God of War, Monkey King, Sky & Blue Sea, and Letters from the Future,” explained Tan.

Chiew is a Malaysian film producer equipped with more than 20 years of experience in the content business (including the film production and distribution sector) in China. During his tenure with Huace Pictures, he participated in and produced more than 20 films and partnered with major international studios including 20th Century Fox, Universal Pictures, Sony Pictures, Emperor, Media Asia of Hong Kong, CJ Entertainment and New of Korea.

Most notably, he co-founded Starry Entertainment Beijing in year 2017 that produced one of the biggest China movie mega hit “Hello Mr Billionaire” which scored CN¥2.55 billion in Chinese box office after being released in year 2018.

“Despite all my years filming in China, I have always harboured the intention of returning to Malaysia and tap into the local pool of underappreciated talents. It is my hope to build the brand ‘Made in Malaysia and Made by Malaysians’ in the world stage and create a sustainable ecosystem in the Malaysian creative business whereby local talents are empowered and retained, and the culture and tourism sector in Malaysia will be seen by the world,” said Chiew.