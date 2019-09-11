MMAG partners Indonesia’s Lion Group for supply chain services

PETALING JAYA: MMAG Holdings Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary Line Clear Express and Logistics Sdn Bhd has entered into a business collaboration agreement with PT Lion Express of Indonesia’s Lion Group to offer a range of supply chain management services between the two countries.

Among the services included in the multi-year agreement are logistics, warehousing facilities, last mile deliveries, transportation and customised solutions, along with specialised value-added services like bonded warehouse facilities in both countries, insurance coverage, using flight network of Lion Air Group.

Line Clear CEO Wong Eng Su said that being selected to work with Lion Express has expanded its target market beyond the 30 million population size in Malaysia.

“In addition, this should also provide the catalyst for our SMEs to tap into the 264 million population market in Indonesia.”

Meanwhile, Lion Express CEO Farian Kirana said that given the large fleet of passenger and cargo planes of Lion Air Group covering Indonesia and its last mile capabilities, this will allow it to transport good in a timely manner.

“We are confident our partnership with Line Clear will address the delivery needs of 2.5 million Indonesians in Malaysia. We also would explore innovative cross border bundle programs to further enhance our leadership position in the market.”