MMC Corp still keen on MRT3

PETALING JAYA: MMC Corp Bhd remains keen on the Klang Valley Mass Rapid Transit Line 3 (MRT3) project despite Prime Minister Tun Mahathir Mohamad saying that it is too costly to start the project at the moment.

MMC managing director Datuk Seri Che Khalib Mohamad Noh revealed that the group had submitted an unsolicited proposal for the MRT3 project at the end of last year.

“It is not an identical system, it is not exactly as the previous proposal but it serves the objective to connect all the existing transit system,” he said.

“MRT Line 3 is integral to the whole MRT system as it was designed as a circle line, to connect with all the existing seven rail system. We would welcome such development from the government,” he told the media after the group’s AGM today.

Previously, the Barisan Nasional government had approved construction of MRT3, but the change in government saw the rail infrastructure plans shelved in May last year due to financial constraints.

For the revised proposal, Che Khalib said the group is able to lower the price by executing the project in phases as well as by opting for elevated sections instead of underground work.

However, he declined to disclose any information on the cost saving of its revised proposal.

Nonetheless, he is confident that the group will be able to secure a win on the MRT3 project should the government opt to revive it.

“We are ready as we have the capability and resources to be able to competitively bid for Line 3.”

On a separate note, Che Khalib said MMC has allocated approximately RM2 billion in capital expenditure (capex) for 2019, with 70% of it going to its ports and logistics division, which has been identified as the key growth driver for the group.

“Within the ports and logistics division, the majority of allocation will go to the Port of Tanjung Pelepas as we have earmarked RM400 million for the purchase of cranes alone,” he said.

He reiterated the group’s plans to list its ports division on Bursa Malaysia, but it is not in a rush to do so.

Besides ports and logistics, MMC is also involved in the energy & utilities and engineering businesses.