PETALING JAYA: Kenanga Reseach is maintaining its “market perform” call on MMC Corp Bhd despite an expected loss on disposal of RM20 million from the government’s take over of SMART Tunnel.

However, with the RM184.5 million disposal proceeds or an effective equity value of RM30 million, there could be a special dividend in the cards.

“Assuming a 50% payout from cash proceeds of RM184.5 million, this would possibly translate into a special dividend per share of 3 sen.”

The Finance Ministry has offered to acquire the SMART tunnel, which is a 50:50 JV between Gamuda Bhd and MMC, for a total cash consideration of RM369 million.

“With the MoF’s implied valuation of RM30 million for SMART tunnel standing at a 40% discount to an estimated book value of RM50 million, we reckon that the deal will translate into a loss on disposal of RM20 million for MMC.”

Despite that, Kenanga deems the takeover price to be fair and it is positive for the group.

“This is pinning on the fact that SMART tunnel has been loss-making for the past three financial years, with after-tax loss of RM5 million registered in FY18, which was dampened by low traffic volumes. Hence, we believe that this poses as a great opportunity for the group to exit its loss-making asset.”

The research house expects the disposal to contribute roughly 2-3% positive earnings impact towards MMC’s Y20 numbers.

Meanwhile, the balance sheet impact is also expected to be minimal, with net gearing of 0.9 times remaining intact.

Kenanga does not make changes to its FY19-20 numbers given the minimal impact from the disposal.

“We also believe our target price (RM1.10) is fair at this juncture, pending more earnings stability and margin improvement in the coming quarters, which is yet to be seen.”