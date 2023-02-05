MMC Ports completes its maiden ship-to-ship transfer at Yan Port

PETALING JAYA: MMC Port Holdings Sdn Bhd (MMC Ports), via wholly owned subsidiary Andaman Port Sdn Bhd, has carried out its maiden ship-to-ship (STS) transfer operation at Yan Port in Kedah.

The STS operation was carried out smoothly on April 25 and 26 at one of the 10 approved berths within Yan Port limit, located five nautical miles from the coastline of Pulau Bunting.

MMC Ports is developing Yan Port as a hub for STS transfer operations and is committed to providing safe and efficient STS operations in Yan Port. It is strategically located along the international shipping route at the northern section of the Strait of Malacca and is generally free from traffic congestion compared with other major ports in Malaysia.

The approved berth areas have water depths of up to 30 metres, fit for all types of vessels including VLCC and Q-Max.

This marks the first STS operation within Yan Port’s limit and was carried out adhering to high levels of safety standards without compromising the environment. This STS operation underlines the solid collaboration between MMC Ports and federal and state authorities, including the Ministry of Transport, Marine Department, Kedah government, as well as various government agencies to promote maritime activities in the state.

MMC Ports via its subsidiaries operate five major ports in Malaysia with a track record of handling various types of cargoes and expertise in the provision of marine services. To date, MMC Ports has received steady bookings for STS transfer operations in Yan Port and is expected to carry out STS transfer of oil, LNG and LPG cargoes from Middle East, China and Korea in the next quarter.