MMIS aims to raise RM5m from LEAP market listing

PETALING JAYA: MMIS Bhd aims to raise RM5 million from its proposed listing on the Leading Entrepreneur Accelerator Platform (LEAP) Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd.

According to its information memorandum launched today, the precision engineering parts manufacturer will be issuing up to 50 million new shares, representing an enlarged share issuance of 10% at a price of 10 sen per unit.

It plans to utilise RM2 million or 55% of the proceeds towards capital expenditure.

MMIS managing director Loh Chin Soon said its production capacity presently operates at an average utilisation rate of 73% with the production floor space fully utilised.

“The plan to construct a new facility with an estimated built-up area of 27,000 sq ft is expected to be completed by mid-2020. The plan to amalgamate both production facilities will increase the built-up area by 7,200 sq ft and the total current production space from 32,400 sq ft to 66,600 sq ft, by the end of 2020,” Loh said in a statement.

In Malaysia, the precision engineering industry has shown an increase from RM4.0 billion in 2010 to RM7.1 billion in 2018 with a compound annual growth rate of 7.4%.

Loh believed that the growth of the industry in Malaysia will be supported by demand for precision engineered parts by end user markets such as the manufacturing sector and the global market for the production of electronic products.

In the previous financial year ending June 30, 2018, MMIS recorded a profit before tax of RM5.27 million, three times higher from RM1.71 million recorded in the preceding year.

For the listing, the group has appointed Sierac Corporate Advisers Sdn Bhd as the adviser, custodian & placement agent.