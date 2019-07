PETALING JAYA: MNC Wireless Bhd has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Urban Setup Sdn Bhd to provide a mobile physical gold retail platform.

Urban Setup Sdn Bhd is the licensee of the right to the gold retail platform of Singapore Precious Metal Exchange.

MNC estimates that the gold e-commerce retail platform will be launched by the end of 2019.

“The launch of our physical gold-backed mobile retail platform with a strong partnership with international bullion refiners, will enable gold bullion purchase to be accessible to the masses, allowing investors to buy, sell or redeem and have them delivered to desired location, thereby giving end to-end solution,” said Christopher Tan,” said MNC executive director Christopher Tan.

The mobile app will allow consumers to buy physical gold with a minimum fraction value of 1 sen.