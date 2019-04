PETALING JAYA: MNC Wireless Bhd has proposed a renounceable rights issue of new irredeemable convertible preference shares (ICPS) together with free detachable warrants on the basis of 50 ICPS together with one free warrant for every 10 existing shares to raise a minimum of RM11 million.

The exercise involves the issuance of up to 3.77 billion ICPS together with up to 75.38 million free warrants B.

The gross proceeds to be raised from the exercise are intended to be utilised for the upgrading of the group’s bulk short messaging service (SMS) messaging platform, upgrading of the group’s premium mobile content platform, development of an online property management platform, acquisition and/or investments in other complementary businesses and/or assets.

MNC Wireless opined that the proposed rights issue of ICPS with warrants is the most suitable means of fund raising for the company as it will not have an immediate dilution effect on the group’s earnings per share (EPS) as the ICPS are expected to be converted over the conversion period as opposed to a fund raising exercise via rights issue of ordinary shares which will have an immediate upfront impact on the group’s EPS.

It also enables the company to raise the requisite funds without incurring additional interest expense from bank borrowings, thereby minimising any potential cash outflow in respect of interest servicing costs.

The exercise of the warrants B in the future will allow the company to obtain additional funds without incurring additional interest expenses from borrowings. Should the company increase its borrowings in the future, the exercise of warrants B will increase shareholders’ funds and lower the company’s gearing, thereby providing the company with flexibility in terms of the options available to meet its funding requirements.