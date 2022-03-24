MNO seek to engage with govt on 5G stake offer

PETALING JAYA: Mobile network operators (MNO) want to discuss with and seek details from the government on the proposed equity stake offer with regard to the Single Wholesale Network (SWN) model for the implementation of 5G services.

“The MNOs are keen to collaborate with MoF/K-KOMM and look forward to an approach that is typical of any major mergers and acquisitions process. The MNOs have recommended to set up project teams to align on processes such as due diligence, transaction timelines and other administrative matters,“ the MNO said in a statement yesterday.

Celcom Axiata Bhd, Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd, Maxis Bhd and U Mobile Sdn Bhd have expressed interest to the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (K-KOMM) to further understand and explore the equity stake offer in Digital Nasional Bhd and the process.

“The MNOs remain committed to playing an active role in 5G implementation and in realising the nation’s digital ambitions. 5G will bring significant benefits to businesses, customers, and government in strengthening Malaysia’s competitiveness in the region,” they added in the statement.